LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It officially looks a lot like Christmas downtown as Metro Louisville's Christmas tree is up and now shining in Jefferson Square Park.
The 45-foot tall Norway Spruce was officially lit on Friday night.
Thousands came out for the 39th annual Light up Louisville.
"It just brings the community together," said Virginia Evans, from Louisville. "No matter where you live in Louisville, everybody is here together."
Or from outside Louisville, for that matter.
"This is my first time," said Troy Zirbel, visiting from Boston. "Boston is colder."
The event kicked off with entertainment and the Lots of Lights Parade. The parade included lights, bands, car clubs and floats.
"It's awesome. It's really cool to see the different floats, and I like the balloons, the flames," Zirbel said.
With temperatures in the 40s, the weather outside was a little frightful. But it didn't seem to keep people away.
"The line is just continuous," said Whitney Campbell, a vendor.
And that's why so many people found David and Whitney Campbell's booth so delightful.
"We've got hot chocolate out here, we've got lattes, we've got eggnog, we've got mochas, anything that would warm you up this time of year," David Campbell said.
"We love the bands playing and all the lights and all the different floats and everything," said Netta Malone, a Louisville resident.
And after a short wait, Santa arrived.
Gov.-elect Andy Beshear helped with the plug to officially light up Louisville.
Five, four, three, two, one!" the crowd chanted. And with that, downtown Louisville officially lit up with music, fireworks and lots of happy children.
"Anything for the kids," Malone said.
"We love it, it's great, glad to be here," Quan Grimes said.
If you want to see the tree, it will be shining and on display through the new year.
