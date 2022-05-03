LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling all pug fans: the Bluegrass Pugfest is coming to Louisville.
On Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, pug enthusiasts can head to the Kentucky Expo Center for the event, which includes the crowning of a pug queen and king, a pug custard eating contest, a silent auction, pug races, a pug talent contest, a pug costume contest and more. There will also be various vendors and rescue booths.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own dogs, which must be up-to-date on vaccinations and on a fixed-length leash, meaning no "flexi-leashes" will be allowed. Aggressive dogs will also not be allowed.
Billed as a "celebration of the pug and social event for humans, pugs, and non-pug family members," Pugfest raises money for pug rescue organizations around the country while educating people about the breed. It also aims to "better the lives of surrendered, abandoned, sick, neglected, injured or abused" pugs by getting them medical treatment and helping to rescue and re-home them.
The nonprofit was founded in 2020 and stems from the Milwaukee Pugfest, which was held for 15 consecutive years in Milwaukee. Its founders moved south to retire and brought the festival with them.
The ticket pre-sale for the event has already ended, but tickets will be available for $8 at the doors. Kids age 2-12 cost $4 and kids 2 and under get in for free.
For more information about the Bluegrass Pugfest, click here.
