LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now on sale for one of the most popular Halloween events in Louisville.
Last year, the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular was moved to a drive-thru attraction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning on Sept. 30, Halloween-lovers will be able to walk through Iroquois Park again to look at the 5,000 carved pumpkins on display.
“The Parks Alliance of Louisville and our production company, Passion for Pumpkins, are thrilled to return to the walking path this year, however, everyone’s health and safety will continue to be a priority,” said Brooke Pardue, CEO of the Parks Alliance of Louisville.
To minimize overcrowding, the Parks Alliance is selling tickets at specific time slots.
Tickets for the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular, which support the Parks Alliance of Louisville, cost $15 for adults on Sundays through Thursdays and $12 for children ages 3 to 12 years old. On Fridays and Saturdays, admission is $20 for adults, and $15 for children.
As many nights are expected to sell out, officials advise buying tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased here.
