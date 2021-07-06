LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While it may seem like the school year just ended for the summer, Jefferson County Public Schools are already looking ahead.
JCPS needs to hire a lot of people in operations before the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The district is holding a job fair on Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Van Hoose Education Center on Newburg Road.
There are multiple positions the district is hiring for:
- Grounds workers
- Electric techs
- Roofing techs
- Painter/glazier techs
- Kitchen equipment techs
- General maintenance techs
- Bus drivers
- Bus monitors
- Custodians
- Nutrition services assistants
- Special needs transportation assistants
For more information on employment opportunities at JCPS, click here.
