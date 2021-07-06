JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While it may seem like the school year just ended for the summer, Jefferson County Public Schools are already looking ahead.

JCPS needs to hire a lot of people in operations before the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The district is holding a job fair on Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Van Hoose Education Center on Newburg Road.

There are multiple positions the district is hiring for:

  • Grounds workers
  • Electric techs
  • Roofing techs
  • Painter/glazier techs
  • Kitchen equipment techs
  • General maintenance techs
  • Bus drivers
  • Bus monitors
  • Custodians
  • Nutrition services assistants
  • Special needs transportation assistants

