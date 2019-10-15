LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is in need of some new employees to help drive the district into the future.
A job fair will be held from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at the CB Young Junior building on Crittenden Drive.
The district is looking for bus drivers and bus monitors. Starting pay for drivers is more than $20 an hour.
Employees are also eligible for full health insurance and retirement benefits, paid training and paid time off.
No previous experience is required, but applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a good driving record.
Candidates will be able to fill out an online application here or in person at the job fair.
