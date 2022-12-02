LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said it is still 35 sponsors short for its annual "Adopt a Family" winter project.
For the past eight years, the district has worked to help homeless, refugee and foster care students by matching them with sponsors who provide presents to ensure their Christmas wishes come true.
Organizers are asking sponsors to donate at least $100 to go toward clothing and gifts for each child.
"I would say they are the most vulnerable students in our whole entire district," said Giselle Danger-Mercaderes, a specialist for access and opportunity with JCPS. "They don't have a place to leave, they don't have a place to call home, and they are, right now, pending someone to sponsor them.
"They are on a waiting list, waiting on somebody to provide them with gifts during the season."
JCPS said it currently has 6,000 homeless students on its roster. The deadline to become a sponsor has been extended to Dec. 12.
"We are looking for donors to purchase gifts, gift cards, or a combination of the two in the amount of $100 per child this season (gift cards may include businesses such as Walmart, Target, Dollar tree, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Visa, Mastercard, any chain restaurant)," the district said in a news release. "This amount will ideally provide the family with a warm meal, clothing, and a gift for each child. Donors can be individuals or a team of people."
Gifts should be delivered to the Satellite Office at Shawnee, located at 4018 West Market St. by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
To become a sponsor, click here to fill out an application.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.