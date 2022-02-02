LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many vehicle owners in Jefferson County could soon be faced with a higher tax bill.
The value of used cars increased by as much as 40% during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means the cost to renew your vehicle's registration could be higher this year than in years past.
The Jefferson County PVA's office has launched a way for people to appeal their tax bill via an online portal.
Kentucky law allows for appeals to the PVA within 60 days of receiving the notice of renewal. Such notices are typically sent the month before renewal is due, which is usually the owner's birth month.
Jefferson County PVA Colleen Younger said some reasons for an appeal might be that the car's mileage is higher than the estimated mileage of the assessment or if it has significant damage.
"All property, according to state law, is valued as it exists on January 1st," Younger said. "So if you have high mileage prior to January 1, you would submit that documentation."
To submit your appeal, click here.
Vehicle owners will be required to provide their name, phone number, mailing address, license plate number, VIN, vehicle year, vehicle make, and vehicle model, according to a news release. Providing a title number and email address are optional. It is up to the owner to substantiate any kind of high mileage, damage or mechanical defect.
In a written statement, Younger said used car values have skyrocketed because of supply chain shortages.
"I think anytime you have an erratic market, whether in motor vehicles or real property, there should be some type of circuit breaker solution to deal with the erratic market and how it stands to hurt taxpayers," she said.
You can use the online portal to upload documents, or bring them to the PVA office.
Contact the PVA Motor Vehicle Department at 574-6450 with questions or email motorvehicle@jeffersonpva.ky.gov.
An online chat feature is also available daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To get help, click here.
