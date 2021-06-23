LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville is receiving national recognition again.
Jeffersonville Main Street Inc. is a nonprofit organization that has been working to keep the city's downtown area vibrant and thriving. According to a news release, it has once again been certified as a nationally accredited Main Street America program "for its exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization."
"We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts," said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America.
Jeffersonville Main Street's performance is evaluated every year.
"We're delighted that Jeffersonville Main Street has earned national accreditation for our diligent work towards downtown revitalization," said Jay Ellis, Executive Director of Jeffersonville Main Street.
The Main Street organization oversees a wide array of projects from hosting downtown events and business development to building renovations and streetscape enhancements.
