JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville is honoring one of its own.
Mayor Mike Moore's office announced that it will unveil the Estopinal Big 4 Plaza on Oct. 30. The plaza is named in honor of Wayne Estopinal, who was killed in a plane crash in Clark County along with two others in Nov. 2018.
Estopinal was the mastermind behind the award-winning design of the Big 4 Station Park. The 63-year-old was a lifelong Jeffersonville, Indiana, resident and founder of international architectural firm, TEG Architects. He was also a founder of the Louisville City FC soccer team.
Estopinal was honored in August with a plaque on Jeffersonville's Home of Champions in the same park.
The ceremony to name the plaza is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
