LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair is being at L&N Stadium on Wednesday.
Job News USA is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PNC Club at 2550 South Floyd Street. Parking, admission and registration is free for the job fair at the University of Louisville's football stadium.
Attendees are encouraged to dress their best and bring at least 20 copies of their resume.
Some exhibitors at the job fair include UPS, JCPS, GE Appliances, Norton Healthcare, TARC, Volunteers of America, Louisville Water Company, Derby City Gaming, Louisville Metro Corrections, Sullivan University and more.
Some jobs available include technicians, sales, customer service, warehouse work, drivers and more.
