LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Putting their recipes to the test, six local bartenders will go head-to-head to determine who makes the best julep in Kentucky.
Four Roses and the Kentucky Derby Festival are partnering up for the 18th annual "Rose Julep" cocktail competition.
Organizers say with so many different twists on the cocktail from bartenders over the years, they want to find out who has the best.
The bartenders from Louisville, Lexington and northern Kentucky will use their own recipes, Four Roses Small Batch and other ingredients for the competition, which takes place over a two-week period from now until Monday, April 5, according to a news release.
During those two weeks, the public can visit the bartenders' location and order their cocktail. Organizers say the recipes will also be available online for those who would like to participate from home. Once they've tried the cocktail, they can vote for their favorite online.
Colleen McCarthy, with Martini Italian Bistro, and Isaac Fox, with La Chasse, will represent Louisville in the competition. Mike Abbott, with Goodfella's Wise Guy Lounge and Shay Bustle, with Thirsty Fox, will represent Lexington. Lastly, Bill Whitlow, with Rich's Proper Food & Drink and Lauren Pellecchia, with O'Neal's Tavern, will represent northern Kentucky.
There will be a People's Choice award, chosen by the public, and a Judges' Choice winner chosen by a panel of industry experts. Winners will be announced April 8 and have their cocktails available throughout Derby season at their respective locations.
