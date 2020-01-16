LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center needs more help to save lives.
The center said it needs more people to donate blood so it can keep up with the demand.
Staff members said during this time of the year, winter weather and sickness prevent people from going out and donating.
The center still needs about 300 donations to keep up with the current demand.
The Kentucky Blood Center has six donor locations across the state, including two in Louisville. One is located on Shelbyville Road near Middletown Commons, the other on Antle Drive near Preston Highway.
For more information on how to donate and where, cclick here.
