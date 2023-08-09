LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentucky boys are hoping to be crowned the next "Mullet Champion."
Tristan Bowling, 3, and Calvin Johnson, 9, are two of the top 25 finalists in the 2023 Kids Mullet Showdown.
Bowling, of Clay County, advanced from the field of top 100 finalists. His parents started growing his hair out when he was a little over a year old and he won two contests previously.
Johnson's father is in the U.S. Army. He lives in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
The winner gets $5,000.
To vote for Bowling, click here.
To vote for Johnson, click here.
The contest raises funds for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to providing support to critically injured U.S. military veterans.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.