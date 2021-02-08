LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job?
Kentucky Kingdom is accepting applications to fill 1,200 positions for its upcoming 2021 season.
The amusement park is looking to fill positions in guest relations, food service, rides and attractions, games, retail, public safety, warehouse, cash control, and human resources. It is also looking for lifeguards and EMTs.
Applicants must be at least 14 years old. For more information and to apply, click here.
