LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Applications for quota hunts on public lands for deer, waterfowl and pheasants are now being taken online through the end of September.
Hunters may also apply for the statewide sandhill crane quota hunt during September, according to a news release. The minimum fee to apply for any of the quota hunts is $3.
Applications and detailed information about hunts are available online at fw.ky.gov. Phone applications will not be accepted.
Kentucky will offer pheasant hunts on three wildlife management areas (WMAs), 38 quota deer hunts and several waterfowl hunts on WMAs. Kentucky also will issue 1,200 permits for sandhill cranes through a separate quota application. Hunters must pass a bird identification test before receiving their permit.
A complete list of all hunts, dates and special regulations -- some hunts are reserved for youths or mobility-impaired hunters -- are listed in the "Quota Hunts" section of the 2021-22 Kentucky Hunting and Trapping Guide publication.
Guides are available wherever hunting licenses are sold. Guides may also be viewed online at fw.ky.gov.
Results from these quota hunt drawings will be available by mid-October. Applicants can check to see if they have been selected by accessing the "My Profile" feature on the website.
For more information, call the Fish and Wildlife Information Center at 1-800-858-1549 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. eastern.
