LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Live music is returning to Louisville.
The Kentucky Opera is getting ready to get back to the stage for its 2021-22 season. Performances will include a Holiday Celebration concert to open the season on Dec. 16, 2021, according to a news release from the organization.
The opera will host two mainstage productions in 2022 — Orfeo on Feb. 11 and 13, and An American Dream on April 8 and 10 — at the Brown Theater.
There will also be a Youth Opera Project performance of Robin Hood on June 10 and 11 next summer. Officials say the youth program will resume this fall.
The opera is also working on plans for a series of outdoor performances in late summer this year at "various local outdoor venues." Additional details are expected to be released soon.
"We are excited to be back at the Brown Theatre to celebrate and gather with our community," Barbara Lynne Jamison, general director and CEO of the Kentucky Opera, said in a news release. "The operas that we are producing this season allow us to celebrate being together again, and also to honor how this past year may have influenced our perspectives on the treasure of family and friendships, the value of belonging, and the importance of justice."
Subscriptions for the Brown-Forman 2021-22 season will be available in mid-May. For more information, click here.
