LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is packed with fun for the thousands of visitors expected at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.
There is plenty to do and see including 75 daily activities and 335 vendors, and there are at least 60 food vendors to serve up everything from donut hamburgers to lemon shakeups!
We've put together a list of important information on this page including ticket prices, hours and the free concert line up.
Here's the schedule for the first day of the fair:
TICKETS & RIDES:
Admission at the gate is $10 per person, plus $10 to park. Kids under 5 are free.
Ride wristbands are also available for $25 per day. During the fair, unlimited ride wristbands are $30.
MAP OF VENUE AND ATTRACTIONS: Click here.
HOURS OF OPERATION:
Monday – Thursdays
- Gates: 7 a.m. to midnight
- Exhibits: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Thrillway: Opens at 3 p.m.
Fridays & Saturdays
- Gates: 7 a.m. to midnight
- Exhibits: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Thrillway: Opens at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22
- Gates: 7 a.m. to midnight
- Exhibits: 10 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Thrillway: Opens at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
- Gates: 7 a.m. to midnight
- Exhibits: 10 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thrillway: Opens at 1 p.m.
*closing time is approximate and subject to change based on attendance.
MINOR ATTENDANCE POLICY:
Fairgoers under 18 years old entering after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required. IDs will be verified at the gate. In addition to this new policy, there will be increased lighting and law enforcement personnel during peak hours.
CONCERTS:
The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series lineup includes performances from 23 artists, ranging from rock to Christian music, over the 11-day fair. All shows begin at 8 p.m. on a stage set up adjacent to the Pavilion and Kentucky Kingdom. The concert series is free with paid admission.
Many of the acts performing are from Kentucky or have connections to the Commonwealth. The lineup is:
- Thursday, Aug. 19: Josh Turner with special guests Alex Miller
- Friday, Aug. 20: Ginuwine with special guest Color Me Badd
- Saturday, Aug. 21: Colt Ford with special guest Elvie Shane
- Sunday, Aug. 22: The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest T. Graham Brown
- Monday, Aug. 23: Zach Williams with special guest CAIN
- Tuesday, Aug. 24: Happy Together Tour 2021 (The Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills)
- Wednesday, Aug. 25: P.O.D. with special guest All good Things
- Thursday, Aug. 26: Jackyl with special guest The Kentucky Headhunters
- Friday, Aug. 27: White Reaper with special guests The Tommys
- Saturday, Aug. 28: Jameson Rodgers with special guests Exile and J.D. Shelburne
- Sunday, Aug. 29: Cory Ashbury with special guests We the Kingdom and Jordan Smith
WORLD’S CHAMPIONSHIP HORSE SHOW
Freedom Hall, August 21-28
- Evening performances are held August 21 at 7 p.m., August 22 through August 27, at 6:30 p.m. and August 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for evening performances August 21– August 26 are $8 and for August 27 –August 28 are $11. Tickets include a facility fee but do not include KSF Gate Admission. Tickets go on sale June 21 at 10 a.m.
- FREE performances are held August 22 at noon and August 23 through August 25 and August 27-28 at 9 a.m. Seating is available in the upper level of Freedom Hall. There are no free performances on August 26.
SPECIAL PROMOTIONS:
Military Sunday will be Aug. 22. The day will honor veterans, military members and their families with free admission and optional discounted midway wristbands. Military I.D must be presented at the entrance and will include up to four people. Parking is not included. There will be a military recognition ceremony before the Oak Ridge Boys concert at the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series.
Senior Day is Tuesday, Aug. 24. Free admission for fairgoers ages 55 and up. Parking is not included.
The first ever Sensory Friendly Morning at the Kentucky State Fair will take place Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The fair is partnering with local organizations to distribute free admission and midway tickets to family and fairgoers with sensory processing differences. The midway will operate with minimal lights and music during that time.
The 2021 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org.
