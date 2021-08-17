LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pop-up driver's licensing booth is a new attraction at the Kentucky State Fair.
The Kentucky Department of Transportation is setting up the booth in the Main Street Kentucky area of South Wing B. The pop-up will be open daily 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the fair.
Workers will be able to issue all kinds of IDs available at regional offices including standard driver's licenses. Kentuckians with a ID that expires in the next six months are eligible to renew.
If they want to maintain the same card version and have not had a name or address change, they just need to present their existing card. Anyone, regardless of their expiration date, is eligible to upgrade to a REAL ID. No appointments are needed, and all visitors must wear a mask.
Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Cole said in a release, "If you want to upgrade to a REAL ID, be sure to arrive prepared by taking the IDocument Guide quiz at realidky.com to learn what documents you'll need to bring."
Staff will also be available to answer questions about the REAL ID. On May 3, 2023, REAL IDs will be the only Kentucky license accepted at airports, federal buildings and military posts.
Driver Licensing Regional Offices are open 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Madisonville, Manchester, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond, and Somerset. Visit drive.ky.gov to schedule an appointment.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.