LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has a way to lure people into fishing: a whole weekend to try it out for free.
Fishing is free in Kentucky the first weekend of June. From June 3-4, no fishing license is needed.
It's an annual event to let people try out fishing.
"Fishing is good, clean outdoor fun that everyone can enjoy with a minimal investment in gear and time," the department wrote in a news release. "Hundreds of public sites with robust populations of fish statewide make fishing accessible to all."
Anyone looking for a place to fish can find a list of public areas by clicking here. Anyone fishing on private land must obtain permission from the landowner.
Several communities around the state will offer special free events — including so-called "fishing derbies" — on Saturday, June 3. For a list, click here.
If you're brand new to the sport of fishing and need tips on how to get started, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.