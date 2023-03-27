LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's signature pre-Derby events has released its festival line up, which includes some new and old traditions.
Kroger's Fest-A-Ville on the Waterfront returns for nine days from Thursday, April 27 through Friday, May 5. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.
Admission is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pins. Pegasus Pins are available at local retailers for $7 or $10 at the event entrance. On Friday, May 5, any Veteran or active military can get into Fest-A-Ville for free with their military ID.
Kentucky singer/songwriter Elvie Shane will be performing on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Abby Hamilton. Shane, known for his hit single, "My Boy," has opened for some of country's top names like Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean and Toby Keith.
Marzz, R&B singer and Louisville native, will perform on Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Quinnette.
Midnight Star, a soul, disco and R&B group, who got its start at Kentucky State University, will perform on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest DJ Mixx.
Other Concerts
- Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with special guest Soul Circus: Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.
- GospelFest Presented by Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare and Republic Bank: Sunday, April 30, 6-9 p.m. This Gospel Choir Showcase features performances by Jamar Esaw & Triad: 4 Christ, Young Men 4 Christ, Jesse Williams & Total Praise, Antwan Jenkins & Campfire, as well as local church choirs, praise teams and solo acts.
- J.D. Shelburne with special guest Frankie Moody: Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.
- Velcro Pygmies with special guest Rock Station: Thursday, May 4, 7:30 p.m.
- Derby Eve Jam featuring Thunderstruck America’s AC/DC Tribute Band with special guest The Wilson Brothers: Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.
New this year to Kroger's Fest-A-Ville is a car show and silent disco. The car show will be on Saturday, April 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Great Lawn, and will feature exotic, muscle, and imports from all over the region.
The silent disco will take place on opening day of the festival, April 27, and during the Derby Eve Jam on Friday, May 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the Grove.
It wouldn't be the Fest-A-Ville without some iconic festival traditions the Chow Wagon and balloon glow.
Other events
- Kentucky Derby Festival Chow Wagon: This outdoor food and live music venue will be open during the entire nine days of Fest-a-Ville. Happy Hour Weekdays: 4-6 p.m. $4 beers at the Beer Garden.
- Opening Day Free Courtesy of Commonwealth Credit Union: A Pegasus Pin won’t be required for admission to Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront on Opening Day on April 27.
Flavors of Fest-a-Ville: Attendees can stop by for lunch and sample favorites from a variety of vendors at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville and the Chow Wagon. It’s open weekdays only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Samples range from $2 to $4.
Pegasus PlayVille: Sponsored by Norton Children’s, features a variety of kid-friendly activities, including Charlie Chopper, Rainbow Rock, Fun Slide, Lil Wheel and more.
Kentucky Derby Festival Neigh-Maste on the Waterfront: On Friday, April 28 from noon-1 p.m. festivalgoers can relax and recharge at this yoga event while enjoying views of the Ohio River and Louisville skyline.
Kentucky Derby Festival Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes: On Friday, April 28 from 5:30-7 p.m., there will be a special meet-and-greet with OVW stars at 5 p.m., followed by six big matches, including a special “Every Man for Himself Free-For-All” over the top rope Battle Royal.
- L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow: On Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. L&N Federal Credit Union sponsors this Festival favorite event for the first time in 2023 as it returns to Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville for the second year. Featuring over a dozen balloons lighting up the city skyline.
- Kentucky Derby Festival Ken-Ducky Derby: On Saturday, April 29, from 4-5 p.m. see the launch of nearly 50,000 ducks into the Ohio River for a chance to race and compete for prizes. Proceeds benefit Harbor House of Louisville.
