LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old dogs get new help thanks to the Kentucky Humane Society.
The Grey Muzzle Organization is giving KHS a $7,575 grant to help struggling families who need help with their senior dogs. They money will help with vet care to keep the aging dogs healthy and in their homes. The money will cover an estimated 51 families who live in poverty or who are experiencing financial hardship because of COVID-19.
Families must demonstrate financial need to receive aid vouchers and funding is limited. To apply, dog owners should contact the KHS Pet Help Line at 502-509-4738.
The Grey Muzzle Organization is giving grants to 64 animal welfare groups to receive a combined $510,000 in grants to help at-risk dogs. Over the past 12 years, the national non-profit has provided $2.5 million in grants to support its vision of "a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.