LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small but powerful storm hit New Albany Saturday night, bringing hail, high winds and power outages.
The storm knocked out power at Northside Christian Church on Charlestown Road, during the pastor's sermon. But the congregation came to the rescue, holding up their phone flashlights while Nate Ross continued his sermon.
That's when something pretty remarkable happened.
"And then God said this, let there be light," Ross can be heard saying. Then, as if on cue, the power was restored as Ross referenced the Bible verse from the Book of John saying "I am the light of the world."
A lot of people weighing in on the church's Facebook page, believing the moment was no coincidence.
