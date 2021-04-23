LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E and Kentucky Utilities is urging customers with past due bills to take advantage of financial assistance.
The reminder comes as customers who are past due will start getting disconnect notices with next month's bill.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, the companies stopped disconnections for nonpayment for residential customers. They also waived new late payment charges, third-party payment fees and offered extended payment arrangements.
“We’re providing this advanced awareness of our plans to resume disconnects so that customers can seek out additional assistance or arrange a payment plan which gives them an opportunity to avoid loss of service," said Eileen Saunders, vice president of customer services with LG&E and KU.
Once customers receive a disconnection notice, they can sign up for a payment plan by calling LG&E and KU at 1221, online, through their app or at one of their offices.
State and federal financial assistance is also available for past due bills through the state's Healthy at Home Utility Relief, Louisville Ministries and Community Action Kentucky.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.