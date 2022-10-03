LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in need of assistance to cover the cost of keeping their homes warm this fall and winter can pre-register for help starting next week.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is beginning pre-registration for the fall subsidy component on Oct. 3. The pre-registration ends Oct. 31, or until appointments reach capacity.
According to a news release, the pre-registration is for Jefferson County residents within 130% of the federal poverty guidelines who are 60 years or older, or disabled and received a fixed income from Social Security, SI, pension or Black Lung benefits.
Additionally, through a partnership with MSD, eligible residents have the opportunity to apply for MSD's Senior Citizen Discount program, which is offered to senior citizens 65 years or older with a gross annual household income of $35,000 or less. They can receive a 30% discount on wastewater charges and consent decree surcharge.
Income-eligible residents who don't meet the requirements for LIHEAP pre-registration can still apply for benefits starting Nov. 7.
Jefferson County residents meeting eligibility can call the automated scheduler at 502-991-8391 or visit online at louisvilleky.cascheduler.com.
Related Stories:
- LG&E doubling its matching donations to Community Winterhelp fund
- Organizations working to help those struggling to pay rising utility bills
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.