LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a million dollars is not enough to keep the lights on for thousands of our neighbors.
Inflation and high temperatures are driving up power bills and the demand for help continues to grow. The Association of Community Ministries helps those in danger of losing power due to falling behind on paying utility bills.
"The cost of inflation. It's the people that are feeling it at the pump. That are going to work everyday that just can't make ends meet," Sarah Langmeyer said.
Langmeyer is the executive director of Southwest Community Ministries, one of 13 ACM locations that cover the entire city.
ACM has helped more than 6,000 people in Louisville with their power bills.
"We've just seen a spike in energy cost, just like we've seen a spike in all costs," Marlon Cummings, executive director of J'town Area Ministries, said. "If your car breaks down, your child gets sick, there's a lot of factors involved in why people are not able to make it."
ACM partners with LG&E to help those in financial straits pay off power bills. This year, ACM received more than $700,000 to spread out across the city.
"They provide us with a sum of money that normally lasts all 13 entities 12 months. It lasted us six," Langmeyer said.
After running out of funds, ACM picked up another $200,000. Cummings says they're already down to the final $25,000 of that amount with five months left in the year.
He says they'll obtain more money to help people through the winter. But they're also seeking donations to help as many people as possible.
If you need help, or want to help, you can visit ACM's website.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federally funded program that provides cooling assistance. They are taking appointments, and you can schedule one on their website.
