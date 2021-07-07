LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are still available for this year's Kentuckiana Big Green EGGFest.
For the past 11 years, Brownsboro Hardware and Paint has raised money for two local charities: A Recipe to End Hunger and Kentucky Harvest. All proceeds raised from the event will go to the two charities. Since the first EGGFest, Brownsboro Hardware said it has raised nearly $200,000.
The hardware store's largest annual charity event, EGGFest, will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the store on Brownsboro Road.
EGGFest is a cooking competition using ceramic charcoal barbecue cookers called "The Big Green Egg," which are sold at the store. More than 40 people have signed up for the competitions, according to a news release.
Officials said Friday's events include the "People's Choice" competition, a "Chopped" competition between top local chefs, food samples and music. Saturday will include more competitions, food samples, and three Big Green Egg classes at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Tickets are being sold online this year and must be purchased in advance. The hardware store said a "limited number" of tickets are still available for the event, which was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets start at $30 for Friday and $20 for Saturday. Children under age 12 get in for free.
For more details and to purchase tickets, click here. A confirmation email with the purchased tickets will then be sent.
Parking for the festival will be available at Christ Church United Methodist, with shuttles running nonstop both Friday and Saturday.
