LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD will host the National Night Out event Tuesday in different parts of town.
National Night Out is a community-building event happening all over the country.
Locations for Louisville's event include the Kroger at West Broadway and 28th, Iroquois Park, the Peterson-Dumesnil House, Jefferson Mall, and Warren Walker Park.
The events are happening between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., and families can enjoy games, prizes, food, bouncy houses and live music. Families can also see fire and EMS displays, and learn about crime prevention.
Start times vary by location; check the attached flyers for specific times for each location.
Each event will also have a variety of vendors, and members of the LMPD specialty unit will be there. Free school supplies will be available.
