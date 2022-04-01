LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To help kick off Spring Break for many kids, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Fourth Division held an Easter Egg Hunt at Wyandotte Park Friday afternoon.
About 1,000 eggs were filled with candy for kids to find. In addition to the hunt, the event also included a DJ, face painting and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
"It's really important for me. I love the community events and the more that we can do for the community and get those relationships, I think it's amazing for LMPD to do," said Brittany Rausch, with LMPD's fourth division.
Kroger partnered with LMPD to help make the event possible.
"Kroger is really big about their community and we like to get involved and show them we're not just a grocery store, we also want to feed the human spirit," said Stephanie Ratliff, community event coordinator for Kroger.
Several children who participated in the egg hunt left with bags filled with Easter eggs and candy.
"It's really fun. I got to come back out here and see a lot of happy kids and smiling faces," said JaNyia Wilks, a participant.
