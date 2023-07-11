LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's known for his epic commercials where he goes by "The Hammer," but this week, Darryl Isaacs has a different mission.
The Louisville attorney said he wants to make sure kids have the supplies they need to head back to school. That's why he's inviting families to take part in The Hammer's Great Backpack Giveaway.
"We have 5,000 backpacks and supplies ready to give out Friday," Isaacs said.
Kids can pick up the backpacks from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at McFerran Preparatory Academy at 1900 South 7th Street in Louisville.
"You have to be there to get it," Isaacs said. "It's the first time we've ever done it, so we're asking for people's patience."
Bearno's Pizza, which is sponsoring the event along with Stock Yards Bank & Trust, will offer pizza slices for $1.
"Petunia Pig is coming for all the kids who want to take pictures," said J.A. Hillerbrand, CEO of Stock Yards Bank & Trust. "These are for children Kindergarten, going into fifth grade."
Hillerbrand said he saw he giveaway as a way of giving back.
"C'mon, it's our community," he said. "We were all raised here -- born here and raised here -- and this community helped us get raised properly. The education is so important. We want to make sure these kids have the opportunity to be ready in August when they go back to school -- to have all the supplies they need to get a leg up."
"You know, we've all grown up here," Isaacs added. "And we all do business here. I travel around the United States, but it always seems like Kentucky makes the news for some reason. But we just have a big need and I know some other law firms across the country that have done this. So I wanted to get involved, but I knew to make it bigger, I needed some help. And Stock Yards [is] a natural -- they've been our bank for 100 years. And George and I at Bearno's -- we went to law school together. So we've always been close."
"Education improves everything in our lives," Hillerbrand said. "Whether it's your schooling, after you get out of school, how to act properly in your community, the value of giving back to your community -- all those things are important. If we don't help our children in their early years to get that education, we can't also expect them to stay around this community later on to replace us when we want to retire."
