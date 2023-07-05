KINDERGARTEN - PRE-SCHOOL - HEAD START - GENERIC FILE (4).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer break for students in Louisville and the surrounding area is quickly coming to a close. 

Local churches and organizations are handing out supplies for those in need. Here's the list we have so far.  If you know of a giveaway, please email webteam@wdrb.com along with the information, a link and a contact number. 

The Louisville Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods said at its events, students must be present to receive school supplies. Quantities are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served bass. All events are free and open to the public. School supplies vary by site. 

Theta Omega Center 

  • Saturday, July 15
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • 2422 West Chestnut Street, Louisville 40211
  • Cardiovascular screenings and free food

Bridges and Backpacks at First Gethsemane Center 

  • Thursday, July 20
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • 1221 First Gethsemane Ave, Louisville 40208
  • School immunizations available 

Valley High School 

  • Saturday, July 22
  • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 
  • 10200 Dixie Highway, Louisville, 40272
  • Drive-Thru event

Kindergarten Ready Fest at Farnsley Middle School 

  • Saturday, July 22 
  • 10 a.m. to noon 
  • 3400 Lees Lane, Louisville, 40216
  • Supplies are for kindergarten students only 

Olmsted Academy North 

  • Saturday, July 29
  • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 
  • 4530 Bellevue Avenue, Louisville, 40215

Westport Middle School

  • Saturday, July 29 
  • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 
  • 8100 Westport Road, Louisville, 40205 

Hikes Point Christian Church 

  • Saturday, July 29 
  • 10 a.m. to noon 
  • 2601 Hikes Lane, 40218 

St. Stephen Church 

  • Sunday, July 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • 1018 South 15th Street, Louisville, 40210 
  • Health screenings, games and food 

Lighthouse Academy at Newburg

  • Saturday, Aug. 5
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
  • 5312 Shepherdsville Road, Louisville, 40228 
  • Free school and sport physicals 

Thomas Jefferson Middle School 

  • Saturday, Aug. 5 
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
  • 1503 Rangeland Road, Louisville, 40219 

First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church 

  • Saturday, Aug. 5 
  • 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 
  • 3601 Virginia Avenue, Louisville 40211 
  • Free haircuts, games and food 

New Birth Church at Cane Run Elementary 

  • Sunday, Aug. 6 
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
  • 3951 Cane Run Road, Louisville, 40216
  • Free haircuts and dental exams 

Meyzeek Middle School 

  • Sunday, Aug. 6
  • 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • 828 South Jackson Street, Louisville 40203 
  • Games, food and music

