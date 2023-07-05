LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer break for students in Louisville and the surrounding area is quickly coming to a close.
Local churches and organizations are handing out supplies for those in need. Here's the list we have so far. If you know of a giveaway, please email webteam@wdrb.com along with the information, a link and a contact number.
The Louisville Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods said at its events, students must be present to receive school supplies. Quantities are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served bass. All events are free and open to the public. School supplies vary by site.
Theta Omega Center
- Saturday, July 15
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 2422 West Chestnut Street, Louisville 40211
- Cardiovascular screenings and free food
Bridges and Backpacks at First Gethsemane Center
- Thursday, July 20
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 1221 First Gethsemane Ave, Louisville 40208
- School immunizations available
Valley High School
- Saturday, July 22
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 10200 Dixie Highway, Louisville, 40272
- Drive-Thru event
Kindergarten Ready Fest at Farnsley Middle School
- Saturday, July 22
- 10 a.m. to noon
- 3400 Lees Lane, Louisville, 40216
- Supplies are for kindergarten students only
Olmsted Academy North
- Saturday, July 29
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 4530 Bellevue Avenue, Louisville, 40215
Westport Middle School
- Saturday, July 29
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 8100 Westport Road, Louisville, 40205
Hikes Point Christian Church
- Saturday, July 29
- 10 a.m. to noon
- 2601 Hikes Lane, 40218
St. Stephen Church
- Sunday, July 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 1018 South 15th Street, Louisville, 40210
- Health screenings, games and food
Lighthouse Academy at Newburg
- Saturday, Aug. 5
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 5312 Shepherdsville Road, Louisville, 40228
- Free school and sport physicals
Thomas Jefferson Middle School
- Saturday, Aug. 5
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 1503 Rangeland Road, Louisville, 40219
First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church
- Saturday, Aug. 5
- 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- 3601 Virginia Avenue, Louisville 40211
- Free haircuts, games and food
New Birth Church at Cane Run Elementary
- Sunday, Aug. 6
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 3951 Cane Run Road, Louisville, 40216
- Free haircuts and dental exams
Meyzeek Middle School
- Sunday, Aug. 6
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 828 South Jackson Street, Louisville 40203
- Games, food and music
