LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bar Association is hosting a forum to inform community members about eviction.
It's taking place Wednesday, April 12, from noon-1 p.m. at the Louisville Bar Association on West Main Street.
Panelists will discuss the eviction process and what types of reforms could make it less traumatic for renters and less likely in long-term inability to gain future housing.
The forum will also be livestreamed on Facebook.
