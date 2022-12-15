LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats are teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in the new year.
The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Louisville Slugger Field.
As an incentive, donors will get a voucher for one reserved seat ticket to a 2023 Louisville Bats home game.
Appointments can be made on the Red Cross app or website by clicking here and using code "LouSluggerField."
Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
