LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville festival will be held in person for the first time next weekend.
The Louisville Book Festival will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center next week after being held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit group will have about 100 authors on hand for meet-and-greets and various panels.
Organizers hope to promote the benefits of reading, writing and literacy for all ages.
There will also be presentations on publishing and writing, and discussions on topics such as inequity in access to books.
"What we really love about bringing the book festival to Louisville is that we're bringing authors from all over the country to Louisville and highlighting local Louisville authors so that the public can meet them, but also engage in important conversations about things that are happening in our community," said Deedee Cummings, founder of the Louisville Book Festival.
The festival is being held next Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It's free to attend. Organizers are encouraging attendees to register for the sessions they want to go to, which can be done by clicking here.
Donations of children's books are being accepted in advance. New and Like new books can be dropped off at any Green District restaurant or at 104 Daventry Lane, Louisville, KY 40223.
Organizers are hoping that every child who attends can leave with a book of their own.
You can also donate directly to the organization by clicking here.
For more information and a complete schedule, click here.
