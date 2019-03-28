LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Deaf Oral School Foundation gave its largest gift ever on Thursday morning, when it presented the Heuser Hearing and Language Academy with $200,000.
Since 1965, the foundation has given more than $4 million to the academy -- and the school's principal says that money has made a huge impact.
"We are lucky that children here can attend free-of-charge, and that includes all of their education, their ideology care, their therapy," said Principal Debbie Woods. "Next year, we are looking to add a new class because we are having an expanded amount of students coming. So it will actually -- all the services for the students it will cover."
The academy helps over 150 students each year.
