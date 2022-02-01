LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is celebrating Black History Month will over 30 free programs through the month of February.
The programs include book discussions, film screenings, history talks, story time and more, the library said in a news release on Tuesday, adding that they are "designed to inform, inspire, and engage audiences of all ages."
From Feb. 1 through March 2, the main campus' Bernheim Gallery will host a panel exhibit called "Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow," which will explore "Black Americans' struggle for full citizenship and racial equality." It will also include item from the Kentucky Historical Society and Filson Historical Society. The library said the exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours.
Also through February, the library will bring back the Black History Month Film Series every Sunday through the month at the Main Library campus. Discussions with UofL professors and local experts will happen after the film. To register for one of the days, click here.
On Monday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m., UofL Pan-African Studies professor Dr. Kalasia S. Ojeh will hold a panel called "When Past Meets Present: Public Policy and the 21st Century Black Family" at the library's main campus.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m., at the main campus, UofL Spanish professor Dr. Thomas Edison will discuss the global Black experience in a panel called "The Other African-American: Black People in Nicaragua and Cuba."
Jermaine Fowler, found of The Humanity Archive podcast, will host "Living Black History: Reckoning with the Past," on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., also at the library's main campus. The program will discuss marginalized heroes, thinkers and revolutionaries, the library said.
The panel discussions are free, but registration is required. To register, and for more information about the panels and topics being discussed, click here. You can also call (502)-574-1623.
Panels will also be held at other library branches. On Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m., the Crescent Hill Library will host author and local historian Michael L. Jones. Jones will talk about the city's music history in "The Soulful Sounds of Derbytown."
The Western Library will host "Create Art on Fabric" on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. with local artist Elmer Lucille Allen.
There are also events available for kids and teens, including the "Black Superhero Showcase," "African Americans in STEAM Showcase," "Black History Trivia" and "Beautifully Spoken," where they can create art using words.
For more information and a full list of events through February at the library, click here.
