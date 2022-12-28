LFPL - LOUISVILLE FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY - GENERIC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's largest digital library is setting records.

The Louisville Free Public Library said it topped 1 million digital books checked out online for a second year in a row, and 2022 broke a record with 1,235,000 eBooks checked out.

The library has been giving patrons 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks since 2011, with usage growing every year.

Total checkouts of print books, eBooks and audiobooks neared 4 million in 2022, with eBooks accounting for nearly one-third of that total.

Access to the library's digital catalog is free to all LFPL cardholders living, working or going to school in Jefferson County. To apply for a library card and to learn more, visit LFPL.org or one of Louisville's 17 free public libraries.

Here's a list of LFPL’s most borrowed books, eBooks, and audiobooks in 2022:

Top eBooks

  1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
  2. Verity by Colleen Hoover
  3. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
  4. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
  5. Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Top Fiction Books (print)

  1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
  2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
  3. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
  4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
  5. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Top Nonfiction Books (print)

  1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner
  2. Untamed by Glennon Doyle
  3. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
  4. A Dark Room in Glitterball City: Murder, Secrets, and Scandal in Old Louisville by David Domine
  5. Becoming by Michelle Obama

Top Audiobooks

  1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
  2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
  3. Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling
  4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
  5. Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags