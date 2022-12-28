LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's largest digital library is setting records.
The Louisville Free Public Library said it topped 1 million digital books checked out online for a second year in a row, and 2022 broke a record with 1,235,000 eBooks checked out.
The library has been giving patrons 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks since 2011, with usage growing every year.
Total checkouts of print books, eBooks and audiobooks neared 4 million in 2022, with eBooks accounting for nearly one-third of that total.
Access to the library's digital catalog is free to all LFPL cardholders living, working or going to school in Jefferson County. To apply for a library card and to learn more, visit LFPL.org or one of Louisville's 17 free public libraries.
Here's a list of LFPL’s most borrowed books, eBooks, and audiobooks in 2022:
Top eBooks
- The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
- Verity by Colleen Hoover
- Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
- The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
- Book Lovers by Emily Henry
Top Fiction Books (print)
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
- The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
- Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
- Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Top Nonfiction Books (print)
- Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner
- Untamed by Glennon Doyle
- Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
- A Dark Room in Glitterball City: Murder, Secrets, and Scandal in Old Louisville by David Domine
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
Top Audiobooks
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
- Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling
- Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
- Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling
