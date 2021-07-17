LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Louisville neighborhood decided to turn its porches into a music festival venue.
More than a dozen homes offered up porches to host one of many musical acts representing several different genres. Neighbors traveled from porch to porch, catching the various performances at their leisure.
The Deer Park Porchfest was held for the first time on Saturday.
"The more we talked about it we thought, well, this is a perfect neighborhood. The houses are close enough together, beautiful porches, and it's nice to get to know your neighbors," said Diane Damico, location coordinator of Porchfest.
Festival-goers were also encouraged to explore the neighborhood, which is off Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway, and meet new people.
The neighborhood association hopes to host another Porchfest in the future and would like to see other Louisville neighborhoods create similar events of their own.
