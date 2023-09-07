LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released road closures for the return of CycLOUvia this weekend.
This Sunday, Sept. 10, various streets in Louisville's Shelby Park, Schnitzelburg, and Germantown neighborhoods will be closed to vehicular traffic for participants to cycle, walk, skateboard or dance in the streets.
The following roads will be closed from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday:
- Goss Avenue from Texas Avenue to Shelby Street
- Logan Street from Goss Avenue to East Kentucky Street
- Shelby Street from East Kentucky Street to Goss Avenue
- Chester Avenue from Goss Avenue to East Kentucky Street
- East Kentucky Street from Shelby Street to Logan Street
