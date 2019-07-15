LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police news conference last week urging the public not to leave guns in unlocked vehicles may have fallen on deaf ears.
According to a social media post made Monday afternoon by the Louisville Metro Police Department, there was a series of gun thefts over the weekend.
"This weekend (Friday evening through Sunday night) we had EIGHT GUNS stolen from eight different vehicles in various parts of county," the post read. "SEVEN of the vehicles were unlocked. Let that sink in."
Last week, police called a news conference in which they warned the public that there had been a rash of theft of firearms from vehicles. According to LMPD numbers, 95 guns had been reported stolen from vehicles in Louisville in the 40-day period from June 1 to July 10. More than 90 percent of those vehicles had been left unlocked.
"I am a believer in Second Amendment rights," said 9th Mobile Commander Major Billy Hibbs in a video posted to Facebook on Thursday. "We need to be practicing some Second Amendment common sense. Please, do not leave your guns in your cars. Secure them in your homes."
In a news conference the following day, Hibbs elaborated.
"I've seen people have their car windows busted out for 15 cents in the ash tray, now it's different," he said. "Now people are coming home with expensive weapons in their vehicles they've gone to target practice with. They love they can carry concealed or open and they just purposely or inadvertently leave their weapon in the car."
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.