LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has relaunched a meal program for struggling seniors in the west end that was put on pause during the pandemic.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, other city leaders and neighbors came together on Monday to celebrate the reopening of the Senior Nutrition Congregate Meal Program.
The program provides lunches for residents 60 and older, regardless of income. It also offers exercise and other activities for seniors.
The senior nutrition program at the Shawnee Community Center runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
For a full list of the 14 senior congregate sites across Jefferson County, click here.
