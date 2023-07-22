LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Music is often front and center on Fourth Street Live! but on Saturday, it was the food.
The Louisville Street Food Festival is going on this weekend in downtown Louisville. All the food items are $5 or less.
More than 20 vendors were set up offering a wide variety of options from all over the state. There was even a VIP section for early admission. There was also live music and food demonstrations.
"I think today is here put all these local food places on the map and open you up to different so I know they got Venezuelan down there which is super cool," Cassie Smith, with the Flying Waffle Food Truck, said. "I haven't personally seen Venezuelan food in years here in Kentucky.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate. The food fest continues Sunday from 2-8 p.m.
