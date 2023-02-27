LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Returning for its 71st year, the Turners Circus will entertain guests in Louisville for two weekends in March.
The spring production, Spotlight, will be at Turners from March 17-19 and March 24-26. Advance tickets are $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for children 12 and under. Tickets purchased at the door will be $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for children 12 and under. To purchase tickets online, click here.
Showtimes are as follows:
- Friday, March 17
- 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 18
- 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, March 19
- 4 p.m.
- Friday, March 24S
2aturday, March 25
- 7 p.m.
- 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, March 26
- 2 p.m.
This year will feature 216 volunteer performers, the highest number in its historic run. Performers will tell the story of reopening a circus with acrobatics, juggling, and other dramatic stunts.
Louisville Turners is located at 3125 River Road.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.