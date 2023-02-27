TURNERS CIRCUS IS BACK .jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Returning for its 71st year, the Turners Circus will entertain guests in Louisville for two weekends in March.

The spring production, Spotlight, will be at Turners from March 17-19 and March 24-26. Advance tickets are $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for children 12 and under. Tickets purchased at the door will be $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for children 12 and under. To purchase tickets online, click here

Showtimes are as follows:

  • Friday, March 17
    • 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 18
    • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 19
    • 4 p.m. 
  • Friday, March 24S
    • 7 p.m. 
    • 2aturday, March 25
    •  2 p.m. and 7 p.m. 
  • Sunday, March 26
    • 2 p.m. 

This year will feature 216 volunteer performers, the highest number in its historic run. Performers will tell the story of reopening a circus with acrobatics, juggling, and other dramatic stunts.

Louisville Turners is located at 3125 River Road. 

