LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Turners Spring Circus is making a comeback.
After a two-year hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 70th production of the circus will return to Louisville Turners on River Road next week.
The theme for this year's presentation is "Stranded," a story about a group of explorers stranded on a tropical island after a storm hits their Ohio River cruise.
The first show is Friday, April 15. Two more shows will be held on Saturday, April 16 and one on Sunday, April 17. The following weekend will follow the same format.
Tickets purchased in advance cost $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for kids under age 12. To pre-order tickets, click here. At the door, tickets cost $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for kids under age 12. Organizers said all ages are welcome.
