LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana broke a sweat on Sunday during the first Louisville Fitness Festival at Paristown.
Several different workout classes, including yoga, boxing and barre, were offered by Louisville area fitness studio during the event.
The festival was a culmination of the Louisville Fitness Passport Program, which challenged people to take a class with all nine participating studios.
The event celebrated the program and aimed to showcase all the different fitness options in Louisville.
"We need to all recognize that our state can be a lot healthier — and the way to do that is to come together and educate," Nikki Naseef, the owner of Barre3, said. "So my goal was to bring the fitness community together as one team, rather than competition."
Organizers plan to make the Louisville Fitness Festival an annual event.
