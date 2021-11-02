LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is offering guests a chance to save money on tickets while also helping the community.
The Zoo is partnering with Dare to Care for a food drive during its Kroger Wild Winter Days, which started Monday and goes through Feb. 28, 2022.
In an effort to help local families who may be struggling, guests who bring at least one canned food item per person will be allowed to purchase discounted tickets to the zoo. Adult tickets will be $9.50 each, while children/senior tickets will cost $6.50 each. Tickets must be purchased at the zoo gates to be eligible for the discount, the zoo said Monday.
Organizers said some of the most-needed items for Dare to Care Food Banks include canned meats, fruits, beans, peanut butter, soup, rice, cereal, fruit juice, pasta and vegetables. They're also urging guests to avoid donating items in glass containers.
Nearly 25,000 pounds of food has been collected by the Louisville Zoo to date, which they say is the same weight as two African elephants.
For more information about the zoo's Wild Winter Days, click here. The zoo is currently operating under its fall/winter hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will continue through March 20, 2022.
