LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has announced its plans for a monthlong celebration of Earth.
"Party for the Planet" will last through the entire month of April with reduced admission fees for certain days, according to a news release.
Zoo officials said admission will cost $5.25 for "Fun Day Mondays" each Monday (April 5, 12, 19 and 26). Admission will cost $8.25 on Earth Day, April 25, for the Zoo's Earth Day Festival.
Also this year, the zoo said its ZooPoopyDoo compost sale will return after being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic last year. The sale will happen each Saturday (April 3, 10, 17 and 24), as well as May 1 and 15. Officials say compost has to be purchased online in advance and costs $40 per scoop.
There will also be a tree giveaway with TreesLouisville on April 17 and "Celebrate-the-Earth Saturdays" each Saturday on social media through the month.
Tickets must be reserved or purchased online in advance, even if you're a member.
