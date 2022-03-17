LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first night marking the return of "Wild Lights" at the Louisville Zoo has been canceled, due to weather.
"Due to forecasted severe weather for Friday, the Louisville Zoo is canceling Wild Lights for tomorrow night, March 18," Louisville Zoo spokesperson Kyle Shepherd said in a statement. "The safety of our guests always comes first. For guests who have purchased tickets to Wild Lights on March 18, the Zoo will honor those tickets any remaining night during the Wild Lights run through June 5, 2022."
One of the largest lantern festivals in the country, Wild Lights includes "more than 70 larger-than-life illuminated displays made of more than 2,000 silk-covered pieces lit by over 50,000 LED lightbulbs," the zoo said in a news release last month.
The lanterns will line a 1.4-mile path through the zoo, highlighted by illuminated archways, colorful peacocks and an African savanna, among other things.
The festival is scheduled to run for 47 additional nights, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., March 19 to June 5.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.