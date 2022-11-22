LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Center for Women and Families is getting a $2.5 million grant to help those impacted by domestic violence.
The money comes from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund.
The fund was launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to award organizations that help families reach stability.
The Center for Women and Families says it will use the grant to support families facing skyrocketing rent costs.
The money will also improve and expand access to emergency shelter services, as well as programs for survivors and their children.
"With intimate partner violence on the rise in our area, including local deaths doubling over 2021, this gift from the Day 1 Families Fund could not have come at a more critical time," said Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, president and chief empowerment officer at The Center For Women and Families, in a statement. "So many survivors turn to us in the midst of a personal safety crisis, and they're counting on us to provide a safe place for them and their children as they take steps toward building safer lives."
