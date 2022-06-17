LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Botanical Gardens is getting ready to build a 2-acre Japanese Garden thanks to money from the state's budget.
A total of $1.5 million in state money is being used to create a construction access road that will keep heavy equipment off the main driveway to the gardens, which are located at 1435 Frankfort Ave.
State and local leaders announced the funding and toured the site Friday morning.
In addition to the access road, a new pipe system will also be installed to help with drainage on the site.
Renowned Japanese garden landscape designer Shiro Nakane is designing the garden, one of only three such gardens outside of Japan.
The garden will include a traditional Japanese tea house designed to introduce the Japanese tea ceremony, one of the most prestigious and symbolic rituals in Japanese culture. The 2-acre site will include a waterfall, lake, stream, and bonsai garden.
Construction will begin in late 2022 and will take place over the course of 15-18 months by Japanese craftsmen.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.