LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As retail stores start reopening their doors, they're also looking for workers.
Macy's is looking to hire 130 new full and part-time employees in Louisville and Lexington at its stores in the Fayette Mall and Oxmoor Center, the department store chain said in a news release.
The store is hosting a national hiring event on Thursday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in person. Those interested are encouraged to submit an online application before the event, but walk-ins for on-the-spot interviews are welcome. To look at and apply for a position, click here.
Macy's says it conducts most interviews for store positions virtually and often gives job offers the same day. The store said that process is available 24/7 on its website, here.
There are a variety of positions available in customer sales and experience, as well as merchandising and operations.
Macy's says it offers competitive pay, flexible scheduling, merchandise discounts, opportunities to earn bonuses and a bilingual work environment.
